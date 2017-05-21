Philippe Coutinho seen popping pills minutes before kickoff in Liverpool vs Middlesbrough

What’s wrong with Phil?

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho gave some Reds fans a mini-fright ahead of Sunday’s must-win game against Middlesbrough.

Sky Sports cameras spotted Coutinho popping a couple of pills given to him by a member of the club’s medical staff during the pre-match warm-up at Anfield.

Coutinho is one of Liverpool’s most important players and Reds supporters will want him to be at his best in order to blow Middlesbrough away and banish any fears of a final-day collapse.

If Liverpool fail to win against Boro, Arsenal can leapfrog them into fourth place, thus pinching Champions League qualification.

Liverpool beat Boro 3-0 at the Riverside earlier in the season, but they have failed to defeat the Teessiders in two of their last three encounters.

Before today, Coutinho had scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 30 Premier League appearances this season.

Coutinho taking some pills! Doesn’t look good….. hope they work! — Andy Gill (@AndyGLFC) May 21, 2017

Can someone tell me why coutinho has just took pills? — Cj (@lfcfanboyct12) May 21, 2017

“There’s Coutinho… being fed a few pills there, apparently. Any concerns about him today?”

Carra: “Depends on what’s in them.”#LFC — Seal Team Ricks (@njny) May 21, 2017

Phil popping pills on the side line? #LFC #LIVMID — King Phil (@CoutinhoCan) May 21, 2017