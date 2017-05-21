(Video) Arsenal nightmare is Chelsea’s dream as key man gets red, will miss FA Cup final

Arsenal have got themselves a major headache as Laurent Koscielny will miss the FA Cup final due to suspension after seeing red against Everton on the final day of the Premier League season.

Things were going to plan for the Gunners as they look to secure a Champions League qualification spot on the last day of the campaign with a win, hoping that Liverpool drop points at home to Middlesbrough.

Hector Bellerin’s early goal set them on their way, but just a matter of minutes later it all went quiet at the Emirates as Koscielny was given his marching orders for this terrible tackle on Enner Valencia.

Sitting in on the BT Sport panel, Joey Barton was adamant that it was a yellow card at most, but that will be no consolation to Arsenal or Koscielny as the dismissal means that he will miss next weekend’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

It would come as no surprise if Arsenal try and appeal the decision, but based on the video above, it doesn’t look too good for him as it was a reckless and dangerous tackle. It could prove to be very costly as Arsenal have capitulated in games without the Frenchman this season, notably in the Champions League against Bayern Munich twice when he was off the field.

In contrast, Chelsea supporters will be loving it as Antonio Conte’s side eye the domestic double.