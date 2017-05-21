(Video) Arsenal star Hector Bellerin swears at Tottenham fan after being trolled in car

Hector Bellerin had an up-and-down Sunday afternoon.

The Spaniard scored the opening goal for Arsenal, who went on to beat Everton 3-1.

However, Liverpool’s win over Middlesbrough at Anfield meant that the Gunners missed out on a place in the top four.

As a result, Arsenal were denied qualification to next season’s Champions League and will instead have to compete in the less glamorous Europa League.

To rub salt into Arsenal wounds, fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur rounded off their impressive season by recording the biggest away win in Premier League history, smashing Hull City 7-1 to end 11 points and 27 goals ahead of the Gunners.

After the game, Bellerin was approached by a Spurs fan, who encouraged the right-back to wind down his window, only to taunt him about Arsenal’s failure.

Bellerin gave the fan a thumbs up, but switched to a sweary hand gesture after being serenaded with: “Champions League, they f***ed it up”.