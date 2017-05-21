(Video) Chelsea fans in brilliant John Terry tribute as captain, leader, legend gets perfect send off

Chelsea fans will bid an emotional farewell to John Terry at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and they gave him the ideal send off ahead of kick-off against Sunderland.

With over 700 appearances for the club under his belt and countless records and trophies, the 36-year-old confirmed earlier this month that he would be leaving at the end of the season.

While this potentially isn’t his last appearance as Chelsea have the FA Cup final next weekend, it will be his last outing at Stamford Bridge and the supporters were keen to give him the warm welcome that he deserves after years of service to the club.

It will undoubtedly be an emotional afternoon, especially when the defensive stalwart steps up to lift the Premier League trophy, but ultimately it’s also a day of celebration and joy for the Blues faithful as they will hope that he can mark his last appearance at the Bridge with a win.

