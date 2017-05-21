(Video) Huge Pochettino ovation from Tottenham fans who celebrate thumping Hull as records tumble in brilliant season

Tottenham ended the Premier League season with a flurry as they hammered Hull City in a 7-1 win with Harry Kane bagging himself another hat-trick.

They may well have finished second in the table, but what a campaign it’s been for Mauricio Pochettino and his players as they end the year as the highest goalscorers in the Premier League with 86, they conceded the fewest of any side with just 26 and suffered the least number of defeats.

In addition, it’s a club-record points tally of 86 and their highest ever Premier League finish as there are certainly countless positives to take away from the season.

Tottenham Hotspur 2016-17

??Highest PL scorers

?Best PL defence

?Fewest no. of defeats

?Club record PL points total

??Highest ever PL finish pic.twitter.com/7rSPEFTipY — Robert Summerscales (@robsummerscales) May 21, 2017

If that wasn’t enough on a collective basis, Kane ends the year as the Premier League Golden Boot winner having scored 29 this season, that’s more than Sunderland managed in total, and considering he missed time through injury, it’s an incredible goal tally for the England international.

Further, it was his fifth Premier League hat-trick this season, which ensured he equalled Alan Shearer’s record from the 1995/96 season.

The final-day performance evidently went down well with the travelling supporters, as they welcomed their heroes towards them after the game with great scenes in the away end with Pochettino getting the biggest ovation as he made his way over.

It may well be a disappointing season in some aspects for Tottenham, but there’s plenty to be cheerful about…