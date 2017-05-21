(Video) Josh Harrop makes instant impact and history with debut goal before celebrating with Lingard-esque swag

Jose Mourinho’s decision to play the kids against Crystal Palace was vindicated almost instantly on Sunday.

Twenty-one-year-old Josh Harrop marked his debut with a fine goal on 15 minutes, doing most of the work himself after being played in down the left by a long-range pass from Paul Pogba.

Not only did Harrop’s goal give him the perfect debut, it also wrote the young midfielder into the United history books as he became the 100th different player to score for the Red Devils in the Premier League.

Judging by the way Harrop celebrated his goal, he has clearly been spending too much time around Jesse Lingard!