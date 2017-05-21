(Video) Real Madrid badboy forfeits hardman reputation by celebrating La Liga title win with selfie stick

Real Madrid centre-back Pepe is a controversial character.
His usual sins include nasty tackles and shameful playacting, but he arguably did something much worse on Sunday night…
After watching his Real teammates beat Malaga 2-0 to seal the La Liga title, Pepe – who missed the game through injury – rushed onto the pitch and celebrated with a selfie stick in his hand.
YES!!! REAL MADRID LA LIGA CHAMPS???!!! #halamadrid #RealMadrid #laligachampions #girlslikesoccertoo pic.twitter.com/idKvtksgAF
— Carmen (@CarmenJ324) May 21, 2017
A selfie stick!
That’s Pepe’s hardman reputation gone.
He’s just a cheat and a ***** now.
Oh yeah… And a three-time La Liga champion.
