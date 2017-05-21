(Video) Real Madrid badboy forfeits hardman reputation by celebrating La Liga title win with selfie stick

Real Madrid centre-back Pepe is a controversial character.

His usual sins include nasty tackles and shameful playacting, but he arguably did something much worse on Sunday night…

After watching his Real teammates beat Malaga 2-0 to seal the La Liga title, Pepe – who missed the game through injury – rushed onto the pitch and celebrated with a selfie stick in his hand.

A selfie stick!

That’s Pepe’s hardman reputation gone.

He’s just a cheat and a ***** now.

Oh yeah… And a three-time La Liga champion.

