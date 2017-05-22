Chelsea out to hijack Barcelona move for European starlet as Conte eyes key reinforcement

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, as they hope to beat Barcelona to the youngster’s signature this summer.

The 20-year-old has been a fundamental part of Ajax’s success this season, as he will look to play an influential role in the Europa League final this week to try and end the campaign with an important piece of silverware.

However, that form has led to interest from Europe, with Sport noting that Barcelona are keen on the talented youngster, but Chelsea are now hoping to beat them to him.

With John Terry bidding farewell to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, coupled with uncertain futures for other defenders in the current squad, Antonio Conte will likely look for defensive reinforcements this summer.

Not only will the Blues be out to defend their Premier League crown, but they’ll be back in the Champions League next season and that will require additional depth and quality across the squad.

It’s unlikely to be cheap though as Sanchez has made 45 appearances in all competitions this season, collected his first cap for Colombia and has a contract that runs until 2021. In turn, Ajax are in a strong position with regards to demanding a hefty fee if they agree to sell, and so that could be a sticking point for either Barca or Chelsea.

The Catalan giants have their own defensive problems to consider as well and so interest in Sanchez shouldn’t come as a surprise. Nevertheless, they seemingly now face a real battle to ensure that they can fend off Chelsea and take him to the Nou Camp this summer.

Still only 20, it’s arguably quite a risk for both clubs in that they would be expected to go for more established and experienced targets, but Sanchez has certainly been impressive this season and will look to showcase his ability in Stockholm on Wednesday night.