Man Utd in advanced talks with first marquee signing as Mourinho plots £200m spree

Man Utd are reportedly in advanced discussions with Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva as Jose Mourinho looks to splash the cash this summer.

The 22-year-old was an instrumental figure for Monaco this season as they won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

With 11 goals and 12 assists in 58 appearances in all competitions, the Portuguese international proved himself to be a key figure for Leonardo Jardim, but that form has subsequently led to interest from United it seems.

According to Le 10 Sport and other reports in France, the Red Devils have moved ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid this week in the race to sign Silva and are now in pole position to snap him up this summer.

It’s added that Man Utd have held informal discussions with the relevant parties while Canal+ as seen in the tweet below have now described ‘advanced talks’ having taken place as it seems as though Silva is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford.

As per The Express, Mourinho has upwards of £200m to spend on new signings this summer as he looks to transform United into a dominant force both domestically and in Europe moving forward, and he’ll hope that he can offer Champions League football to prospective new arrivals if his side can beat Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

It appears as though Silva could be the first man on the shortlist, but it remains to be seen whether or not those ‘advanced talks’ develop into a concrete offer to Monaco and if personal terms can be agreed upon to seal the deal.