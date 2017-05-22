Premier League unlikely to take action in John Terry controversy as £3.5k punt comes off

Some loved it, some most definitely hated it. Chelsea skipper John Terry was substituted in the 26th minute of his final game at Stamford Bridge, and it’s caused a stir.

The 36-year-old revealed after the game that it was his idea to come off in that specific minute, the same number as his long-held squad number, and Sunderland boss David Moyes and his men obliged.

According to ESPN FC, despite the fact that it could have been a way for gamblers to make easy money and exploit the situation, which The Sun claim has now occurred with two punters winning £3,500 between them, the Premier League and FA aren’t expected to go any further in the matter.

While it’s added that there was no other motive behind it other than giving Terry his ideal send off, it obviously falls short of the criteria for match fixing which the FA state is: “Fixing is arranging in advance the result or conduct of a match of competition, or any event within a match or competition.”

However, based on the Sun’s report, it appears as though some profited from it with either prior knowledge or just a hunch as Paddy Power made the bet available at 100-1 for Terry to be withdrawn in the 27th minute.

Paddy Power told Press Association Sport: “We replied to a novelty request for odds on John Terry’s substitution – one of hundreds on the Chelsea game – and fair play to the three punters who were on at odds of 100-1.

“To be honest the only mistake here is we should have clocked sooner there’d be another cringe-worthy Chelsea send-off for JT.”

The Sun back up the report that the FA don’t intend on investigating the matter further, but it’s an unwanted side story to what was a bit of a farcical moment even if Terry and Chelsea undoubtedly enjoyed it.