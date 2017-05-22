Tottenham suffer transfer blow as PL newcomers will rival them for 10-goal striker

Tottenham have been linked with a swoop for Burnley striker Andre Gray this summer, but reports claim that Newcastle United have now entered the race.

The 25-year-old bagged 10 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions, nine of which came in the Premier League as he played an important role in keeping the Clarets away from the threat of relegation.

However, with just one year remaining on his contract at Turf Moor, The Daily Mail noted last month that Tottenham were ready to step their efforts up to sign him as Mauricio Pochettino looks to add more firepower to his side.

While Harry Kane will continue to be head and shoulders above the competition, Vincent Janssen failed to offer the required assurances to cover for him this season, and so Spurs may look to the transfer market to address that problem.

Nevertheless, the situation has become a little more problematic after The Chronicle report that Rafa Benitez wants Gray to bolster his own attacking options as the Magpies prepare for life back in the Premier League next season.

The 25-year-old is a top target for Newcastle given his top-flight experience as they focus on realistic signings, and given the potential appeal of having a more prominent role at St James’ Park, perhaps Gray could prefer the move up north over London.

In contrast, there is of course the obvious appeal of playing for a side in the Champions League next season, and so much will depend on what his preference is as having rejected an offer of a contract extension at Burnley, it looks as though he’s heading for the exit door regardless this summer.