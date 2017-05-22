(Video) Arsenal fans protest against Stan Kroenke, but Wenger reaction will infuriate them

Arsene Wenger has defended Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke after supporters protested against him during the win over Everton on Sunday.

Arsenal missed out on the Champions League as they finished the season in fifth place in the Premier League table, and that will likely lead to further anger and frustration from fans who are desperate to see change at the Emirates.

Whether it’s Wenger stepping down, changes to the structure of the club or more involvement from Kroenke, all is not well for the Gunners as they now prepare for the FA Cup final against Chelsea this weekend.

As seen in the video below, supporters made their feelings clear towards the American though, singing for him to ‘get out of our club’ as they also held banners up in the stands to get their message across.

STAN KROENKE GET OUT OF OUR CLUB pic.twitter.com/J3Dlv58ajs — GoonersRelated (@GoonersRelated) May 21, 2017

In fairness, Wenger isn’t exactly going to come out and slam the Arsenal chief but his staunch defence of Kroenke won’t sit well with many fans who will merely use it as another excuse to direct more fury towards the veteran tactician.

“I respect Stan Kroenke a lot. He is not at fault if we did not reach the Champions League,” Wenger told the media in his post-match press conference.

“It is the technical department who is responsible for that. I don’t see what he has to do with that.”

Time will tell if Arsenal end the season trophy-less and what that in turn means for Wenger and Kroenke’s plans moving forward, but for now it’s not a happy time at the Emirates as they look back on a really disappointing Premier League campaign.