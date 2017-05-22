(Video) Chelsea ace gives fans a major scare as he waves goodbye to Stamford Bridge faithful

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been crucial to Antonio Conte’s side this season, but speculation over an exit hasn’t gone away since January.

Ongoing rumours, as noted by The Mirror, continue to link the Spanish international with a move to China, with Tianjin Quanjian reportedly having a ‘verbal agreement’ with him.

It’s unclear as to whether or not he will leave just yet but the transfer talk isn’t positive and watching this video isn’t going to do much to instil confidence in Chelsea supporters hoping that he stays.

After being substituted in the win over Sunderland on Sunday, he seemed to have a long walk to the sidelines as he continuously waved to all sides of Stamford Bridge.

Some will dismiss this as an end-of-season goodbye with the trophy presentation to follow, but there is certainly an element of he may well have played his last home game for the Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old scored 20 league goals in 35 outings this season, and if he is to say goodbye and move on, then Conte will certainly have a job on his hands to replace him.