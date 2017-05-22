(Video) Emotional John Terry’s Chelsea farewell speech in full as he fights back tears

Chelsea legend John Terry said an emotional goodbye to Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues lifted the Premier League trophy following their win over Sunderland.

With over 700 appearances for the club to his name, coupled with countless individual and collective accolades and a number of trophies, Terry’s legacy at Chelsea is set in stone.

However, with the 36-year-old wanting to extend his playing career and having announced that he will leave when his contract expires with the Blues this summer, he’ll now move on after the FA Cup final.

While he may well have one more appearance in him if called upon, this was his farewell to the Bridge as a player, and as expected, it was an emotional occasion for all.

Having had a tribute during the game which split opinion, he was given the mic after the game to address the Chelsea faithful who had stayed behind for the title celebrations and it’s fair to say he was fighting back the tears.

It remains to be seen where he heads to next, but it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if he returned to Chelsea further down the line in a coaching capacity or otherwise as the club will surely leave the door open for him.