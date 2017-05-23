Arsenal in advanced talks to snap up £6.8m teenager as transfer talk builds

Arsenal are reportedly in discussions with KAS Eupen over the signing of 19-year-old striker Henry Onyekuru as Arsene Wenger is linked with another move.

It’s a familiar name to many Premier League supporters, as the youngster has previously been linked with Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion, as per Sky Sports.

However, it appears as though Arsenal have entered the race after seeing Onyekuru end the season as the top scorer in Belgium with 20 goals this year.

His representatives have told Sky Sports that he wants to play in England with two unnamed clubs making progress in the pursuit of his signature, and it appears as though Arsenal are likely one of them as transfer speculation concerning the club continues.

It comes despite the fact that Arsenal still have one more game left this season with the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, but it does raise the question as to what this all means for Wenger.

The French tactician will see his current contract expire this summer, but based on how much talk there has been of new signings already over the last month or so, it would suggest that he’s looking at targets which in turn would hint that he’ll still be in charge next season.

Onyekuru is the latest name to be linked with a move to the Emirates, with the report adding that he has a £6.8m release clause in his deal with his current club.

Despite additional interest from Brugge, Anderlecht and Celtic, it’s Arsenal who are seemingly in pole position to prise him away now, and while it isn’t a marquee name that supporters are desperate for, Onyekuru certainly seems like one for the future.