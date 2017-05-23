Chelsea transfer news: Loan exit likely while key man responds to Barcelona interest

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could be the target of a fresh loan bid from West Ham United this summer as they look to bolster their options up front.

Interest from the Hammers dates back to last summer prior to his move to Stamford Bridge, and given that the 23-year-old struggled throughout last season for regular playing time, he has been linked with an early exit despite scoring goals when given an opportunity.

According to ESPN FC, Chelsea don’t want to sell the Belgian international, and so a loan move could be an option as Batshuayi will undoubtedly continue to find himself down the pecking order under Antonio Conte, whether or not Diego Costa leaves, as reinforcements will likely arrive.

In turn, it makes it a sensible decision all round for the three parties to make the deal happen, but time will tell if West Ham are the benefactors of such a move.

The former Marseille man scored nine goals in 27 appearances for the senior side this past year, a relatively decent return given he had limited minutes and it was his first year in England and so to loan him out seems like a strange decision.

Meanwhile, Cesar Azpilicueta has said what Chelsea fans would have been desperately hoping to hear amid talk of Barcelona being keen on signing him this summer.

The Spaniard played every minute of the club’s title-winning campaign, and having firmly established himself as a key figure in Conte’s defence, it will be crucial for Chelsea that he stays.

And stay he will it seems as he has spoken about Barca interest and reiterated his commitment to Chelsea.

“It’s a compliment that a club like Barça is interested in you,” he is quoted as saying by Marca.

“Interest from teams of this level is very positive, but I’m very happy here. I feel very valued by the club and I don’t think of anything else.”