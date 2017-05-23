Manchester unites as clubs and players show support after attack

Manchester United and Manchester City players, past and present, have shown their support after the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

22 people are said to have died with a further 59 injured in a suicide attack, as per BBC News, and it has naturally resulted in an outpouring of tributes and messages of support from around the world.

Clubs across Europe, former players and pundits have all shared their thoughts with the victims and their families, after what can only be described as a tragic event which has resulted in allegiances being put aside as both sides of Manchester, with players from United and City, reacting to the terrible news.

Further details will be undoubtedly come to light, and while United have the Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm to prepare for on Wednesday night, their sole focus on social media on Tuesday has been reaction to the attack with countless individuals associated with the club expressing their sadness and shock over what has happened.

We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017

It’s with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city’s emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It’s a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by last nights attack on this beautiful city. We will stand together in this dark hour ?? — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 23, 2017

My thoughts & prayers are with all the families & friends affected by last nights attack in Manchester! #StandTogether — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 23, 2017

Shocking events for this great city. My thoughts and prayers are with the families. — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to all those effected by the sickening attack that happened here in Manchester last night. ?? — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 23, 2017

Stay strong Manchester! My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by last night’s horrible attack. — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 23, 2017

Can’t believe what happened last night, My thoughts go out to all those affected. #PrayForManchester — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) May 23, 2017