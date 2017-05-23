Manchester unites as clubs and players show support after attack

Manchester United and Manchester City players, past and present, have shown their support after the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

22 people are said to have died with a further 59 injured in a suicide attack, as per BBC News, and it has naturally resulted in an outpouring of tributes and messages of support from around the world.

Clubs across Europe, former players and pundits have all shared their thoughts with the victims and their families, after what can only be described as a tragic event which has resulted in allegiances being put aside as both sides of Manchester, with players from United and City, reacting to the terrible news.

Further details will be undoubtedly come to light, and while United have the Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm to prepare for on Wednesday night, their sole focus on social media on Tuesday has been reaction to the attack with countless individuals associated with the club expressing their sadness and shock over what has happened.

