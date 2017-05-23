Tottenham ace in brilliantly frank assessment of what’s needed for Pochettino’s side to be successful

Tottenham midfield ace Dele Alli has insisted that the club need to keep their current group together in order to improve and be successful.

Having finished second in the Premier League and fallen short in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, it was another trophy-less campaign for Spurs which inevitably has added to the uncertainty over their ability to keep their best players.

From a positive angle though, they recorded a club-record points tally, scored the most goals of any top flight team and conceded the least.

With Mauricio Pochettino building a strong squad capable of further progress and development, Alli is convinced that they don’t need to spend loads of money this summer to compete with the likes of Chelsea and surpass them, but he did send out a warning of sort by insisting they must keep the current squad in tact.

“With the players we’ve got here, we don’t need to go out and spend loads of money,” Alli is quoted as saying by ESPN FC. “It’s a good bunch of boys. Everyone’s determined and working hard and there’s a lot of quality in this team.

“It’s important that we stick together as a team and keep working hard and keep improving together as a team. We’ve just got to take our form into next season and start even stronger, and then if we can finish the way we have this season then we should be OK.

“It’s a great place to be and everyone’s determined to work for this manager and for the team, so it’s good.”

These comments will be a boost in itself for Tottenham supporters as it shows Alli’s priority and focus right now is on taking the club to the next level and not entertaining offers from elsewhere.

Whether or not that will be the same for some of his teammates with the likes of Kyle Walker and Danny Rose linked with exits remains to be seen, but there is certainly a lot to be excited and optimistic about at Tottenham, and Alli wants to be at the forefront of it it seems.