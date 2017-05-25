Former Chelsea loser Avram Grant spotted winning as Mariah Carey hangs off his arm

Avram Grant was forever a runner-up during his brief time as Chelsea manager.

Grant guided the Blues to second place in the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup in 2008.

However, he looked like a genuine winner recently when he was pictured with stunner pop singer Mariah Carey hanging off his arm!

Name a more iconic duo…We’ll wait… pic.twitter.com/tkDwdTReIY — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 24, 2017

Whatever next?! Perhaps Sam Allardyce and Christina Aguilera might go for dinner? Or maybe David Moyes and Gwen Stefani will share a bag of chips?

Those hoping for romance between Avram and Mariah are likely to be disappointed as she is reportedly set to remarry Nick Cannon this summer.

Grant, 62, has been out of work since resigned as manager of Ghana in February.

His other former jobs include being in charge of Partizan Belgrade, West Ham United, Portsmouth and various clubs in Israel, as well as the national team itself.