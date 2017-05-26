Man Utd to trigger staggering £86m release clause, five-man shortlist touted

Man Utd are reportedly ready to bid £86m for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann as he looks set to move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils achieved a major objective by winning the Europa League on Wednesday night, as they secured their place in the Champions League next season.

In turn, that is said to have been crucial in terms of landing Griezmann, and according to The Mirror, the French international remains their top target and they’re ready to trigger his £86m release clause to prise him away from Atleti.

The 26-year-old had another influential season in Spain this past year, scoring 26 goals and providing 12 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side.

As a result, his creativity, eye for goal and all-round quality will be a major addition for United, who have struggled at times this season in breaking inferior teams down, especially at home in games that they were expected to win.

A player of Griezmann’s quality will instantly raise the level of the entire team, and as per the Mirror, it seems as though he’ll be one of many new faces at pre-season training.

Having compiled a shortlist of targets, the paper clearly believe that Jose Mourinho is ready to launch a Man Utd spending spree this summer, eclipsing what he spent last year on the likes of Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku, Eric Dier, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Michael Keane are all noted as possible signings, while it’s also suggested that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Chris Smalling and David De Gea could be on their way out which would help raise further transfer funds and significantly reduce the wage bill ahead of the spending spree.