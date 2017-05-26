Pep Guardiola to beat Man Utd to £65m star signing as he flies in to complete deal

Manchester City are reportedly on the brink of completing the signing of Monaco star Bernardo Silva, as it’s claimed he’s in the city to secure a move.

The 22-year-old was a crucial part of Monaco’s title-winning side last season while they also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League as Silva contributed 11 goals and 12 assists in 58 appearances in all competitions.

That form unsurprisingly led to interest from elsewhere, and according to The Sun, it’s Pep Guardiola who’s landed the top creative ace in a £65m deal.

It’s added that the Portuguese international had been tipped to join Manchester United, but much to their frustration and disappointment, it’s City who have swooped in for him as the report goes on to suggest that he’s in Manchester on Friday to undergo a medical with the Citizens.

It will be a blow from Monaco’s perspective as they could see their current group ripped apart in transfers this summer, with so many of their quality young players establishing themselves on the biggest of stages.

Silva looks to be one of the first to leave, and it will certainly be interesting to see where he fits in at the Etihad as Guardiola undoubtedly has a wealth of attacking options already at his disposal with the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero.

Having offloaded a few players surplus to requirements this week, the Spanish tactician is seemingly ready to make big changes to his squad this summer. It appears as though Silva could be the first of many new faces at the club in the coming months and from what we’ve seen of him specifically in the last 12 months, he will be a major asset to City next season.