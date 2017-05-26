Tottenham concern levels rise further as PL rivals confident of major signing

Manchester City are reportedly growing increasingly confident that they will sign Tottenham defender Kyle Walker this summer, according to ESPN FC.

Walker has been a pivotal figure for Mauricio Pochettino’s side over the last two years, and as the Argentine tactician seemingly faces a battle to keep his top stars at the club in the coming months, it appears as though the England international could be the first to go.

From City’s perspective, after letting Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna leave this week, they need a new right-back and in truth, Walker fits the bill perfectly for what Pep Guardiola is looking for.

The energetic, defensively sound and attacking full-back is what the Spaniard looks for in that position, as seen with his Barcelona and Bayern teams previously.

As per ESPN FC sources, the 26-year-old is among City’s top targets this summer and they are in pole position to sign him despite interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, and are described as being ‘increasingly confident’ about their chances of completing a deal.

Naturally, Spurs will want to do everything that they can to convince him to stay, although Kieran Trippier has impressed when coming into the starting line-up ahead of Walker this season and so they seemingly have a ready-made replacement in place.

Nevertheless, Walker has shown his quality for club and country over a prolonged period now and his departure would be a big loss for the north London outfit.

Time will tell if that’s the case as the report doesn’t mention a transfer fee or personal terms being agreed as such, but the feeling is that this situation is developing and only going one way.