Tottenham snubbed as £30m+ top target inks new £110,000-a-week deal

Tottenham have been snubbed by reported top summer transfer target Wilfried Zaha after he signed a new five-year deal with Crystal Palace worth £110,000-a-week.

The 24-year-old scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions last season, which in turn only strengthened reported interest from north London.

As noted by The Telegraph at the start of the month, he was linked with a move to Tottenham in the region of £30m, but Mauricio Pochettino has now been left disappointed as he will have to look elsewhere to strengthen his squad.

Meanwhile, it’s a huge boost for Palace as they now look forward to keeping hold of one of their key players, with The Sun reporting that the deal is worth around £110,000-a-week and keeps him tied to the club for another five years.

Speaking about signing the new deal, Zaha sounded entirely committed to the club despite Sam Allardyce’s shock departure earlier this week.

“Palace is in my heart and I don’t think the story is over. I spoke with Steve [Parish] and I think I still have more to give this club.

“The supporters have been amazing and I want us to do more than just stay in the league next year.”

Eagles chairman Steve Parish was unsurprisingly delighted with confirming the news, as he has long insisted that Zaha wouldn’t be going anywhere even amid strong interest from their Premier League rivals.

With the contract signed, both parties can now focus their attention on ensuring Palace improve further next season while in contrast that will be a major disappointment for Tottenham who will hope to add more quality and depth this summer.