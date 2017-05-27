AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma update, €60m target wants move as £15m exit close

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has reiterated that he hopes Gianluigi Donnarumma can decide on his future as soon as possible.

The 18-year-old has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract, and Milan have been keen to secure his long-term future well ahead of that to avoid interested parties making their move.

With his agent Mino Raiola suggesting that the club want to “start a war with him” over his client on Italian radio, Montella gave his opinion on the matter while refusing to respond to his claims.

“He has a contract with Milan,” he told the media at his press conference on Saturday. “Of course, from a coaching point of view I would like an answer while the club is privately demonstrating their desire to keep him.

“I hope that we can resolve it as soon as possible. When I was a player, I would end the situation about my future in order to enjoy a more peaceful holiday.

“Mostly, he has to decide what he wants to do and give instructions to his family or agent.”

Meanwhile, MilanNews.it report that there is growing optimism from the Rossoneri’s side that they will be able to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer.

Despite interest from Manchester United, it’s claimed that the Spaniard wants to play in Italy and has been making enquiries about the club to get to know them better and whether or not it would be a wise move for his career.

It’s claimed that a contract worth €7.5m-a-year will be on the table, and CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimo Mirabelli will wait until after the Champions League final to discuss it further with the player. However, there is also the problem over the transfer fee as Milan are willing to offer €60m, but it’s suggested that Madrid want €80m at this stage.

In contrast, one player who could be heading for the exit door at the San Siro is M’Baye Niang with Calciomercato reporting that Everton are ready to launch a £15m bid for the winger this summer.

With Watford unlikely to turn his loan deal into a permanent one, it has raised question marks over his future as he failed to impress Montella during the opening six months of the season.

It seems it hasn’t been enough to put Everton off though, and they could take him to Merseyside this summer with Milan seemingly looking at other targets and solutions which would push him way down the pecking order if he was to stay.