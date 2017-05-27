Arsenal vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Wenger snubs stalwart, sticks with back three

Arsenal and Chelsea clash at Wembley on Saturday evening for the FA Cup, with Antonio Conte looking to make it a domestic double in his first season in England.

While Chelsea won the Premier League title, it was a season to forget for the Gunners as they slipped to fifth place and missed out on Champions League football next season.

In turn, this arguably has massive repercussions for Arsene Wenger as he’ll be desperate to end the campaign with a trophy, but it may not be enough to silence the discontent that has raged on at the Emirates throughout the year.

The French tactician has huge selection headaches ahead of this one as well with Laurent Koscielny suspended and Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi ruled out due to injury.

As a result, he has looked to Per Mertesacker to fill in at the back as he’s stuck with three at the back, while the big decision is that he’s dropped Petr Cech for David Ospina between the posts.

Meanwhile, Conte has had no such problems with his line-up as it’s a tried and tested XI that he will be fully confident in to get the job done on Saturday to lift another piece of silverware.