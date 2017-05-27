Liverpool line up €22m forward as Philippe Coutinho replacement

When it comes to transfer news that just doesn’t seem to go away, there isn’t a finer example than the suggestion that Liverpool could swoop for Mario Gotze.

It’s a rumour that is seemingly set to stick even over time, with Jurgen Klopp set to be forever linked with a reunion with the German international.

According to TMW, Gotze remains a target for the Merseyside giants, despite his fitness troubles this season and the fact that he’s already left Borussia Dortmund once and failed before making a return to the club.

It’s suggested that with the threat of losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, Klopp is considering his options and that search has led him back to Gotze who could very well be open to a move to England to work with his former boss again to try and rediscover his best form.

Again, it seems unlikely, but in the event that Barca make a real push for Coutinho this summer, a player that they’ve been consistently linked with for months, then Liverpool will have a big job on their hands to replace him.

Gotze is under contract with the Bundesliga giants until 2020, and so it wouldn’t be cheap for the Reds as Dortmund will likely want to recoup as much of the €22m they spent last summer to bring him back from Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, it could still be a solid option for Liverpool this summer if they fall short of attracting the top names who could significantly improve their squad.

With a return to the Champions League ahead, depending on their ability to get through the qualifying playoff round, Klopp will need reinforcements.

Whether he goes with a familiar face and the tried and tested in Gotze remains to be seen, but based on this report, Liverpool are still interested in the forward and will be exploring their options this summer.