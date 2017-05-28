AC Milan transfer news: £40m striker on radar, Serie A rivals make shock enquiry

AC Milan have reportedly entered the race to sign prolific Celtic striker Moussa Dembele after his impressive season this year.

The 20-year-old is fresh from firing the Scottish giants to a treble this season with 32 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, that form has attracted interest from around Europe, with Calciomercato noting that Milan have entered the race with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham for his signature.

The Rossoneri have been linked with countless targets in recent weeks following the takeover of the club by Yonghong Li, and a new striker will be high on their agenda with both Carlos Bacca and Gianluca Lapadula struggling this season to hold down the position on a regular basis.

While they face stiff competition, it remains to be seen whether or not spearheading Vincenzo Montella’s side next season appeals to him, although it’s worth noting that Dembele is just one of several strikers linked with a move to the San Siro this summer.

Meanwhile, with just over 12 months on his contract remaining, there is growing concern over the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

His agent Mino Raiola again delayed the process of signing a new deal by insisting he didn’t know what the rush was when speaking to media in Italy over the weekend, and that is adding to the frustration and anxiousness.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Napoli are ready to offer him a chance to return to where he grew up in a shock bid but at this stage it seems like a long shot to suggest that Donnarumma will be swap Milan for the Partenopei.

It’s far from an ideal situation though, as the 18-year-old is considered a fundamental part of the club’s future and the ongoing uncertainty is helping no one in this situation as Milan seemingly want to solve the issue before the players leave for holiday over the summer.

In contrast, Raiola doesn’t seem to be in any rush, but with Milan putting money on the table and offering a real plan with impressive new signings this summer, it surely suggests that Donnarumma will pen a new contract.