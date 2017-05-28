Lionel Messi left furious after Barcelona miss out on key transfer target

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was reportedly left bitterly disappointed and angry over the fact that the club missed out on signing Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City confirmed the signing of the 22-year-old from Monaco on Friday in a deal worth £43m, as per BBC Sport, with Pep Guardiola adding the Portuguese ace to an exciting attacking line-up at the Etihad.

Having scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 58 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions this season, Silva attracted attention from across Europe, and Don Balon believe that one man in particular is upset that he isn’t going to be at the Nou Camp next season.

It’s claimed that sources from inside Messi’s camp have revealed that he was bitterly disappointed to see Barcelona miss out on Silva, ahead of a summer in which the Catalan giants are expected to make important additions to the squad.

Having missed out on the La Liga title as well as the Champions League, coupled with Luis Enrique’s exit at the end of the season, changes are likely at the Nou Camp and signings in key positions are required.

The right-back position is one, but so is adding a quality, technically gifted individual in their midfield and out wide, and it appears as though Messi believed that Silva could fill the role perfectly.

Unfortunately for him though, it will be Guardiola and City who see the best of the creative ace moving forward, while the wait for Barca goes on in terms of who they bring in to address those problem areas.