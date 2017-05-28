Man Utd stalwart pens new deal, Rooney to lose captain’s armband

Man Utd midfielder Michael Carrick has signed a new one-year contract with the club, and will have a new responsibility to deal with.

The 35-year-old has been a crucial part of Jose Mourinho’s plans this season, with his experience and quality in the deep-lying midfield role making a significant difference.

Albeit he’s entering the latter stages of his career, it appears as though he’s still highly valued at Old Trafford as the Red Devils have handed him a new one-year extension.

“I’m delighted my journey with this great club is going to continue. My focus now is looking ahead to my testimonial match next Sunday.

“It will be a very proud moment for me and my family and is the perfect way to top what has already been a great season.”

As noted by The Sun, his extension could come with a major role to play at Man Utd moving forward, with Mourinho ready to hand him the club captaincy amid ongoing uncertainty over Wayne Rooney’s future at the club.

With speculation continuing to link Rooney with an exit this summer, Carrick could step up and replace him in the role as the report adds that he’s likely to remain on the same £80,000-a-week terms that he was on previously.

Carrick has been at United for 11 years after joining from Tottenham, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League and now the Europa League among other trophies since.

With a testimonial ahead, the veteran midfielder is enjoying a great season and signing the new deal will be another boost. In contrast, it could be another indication of what the future holds for Rooney as he could be set to bid farewell to Man Utd in the coming weeks.