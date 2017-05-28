Man Utd stalwart target of shock £45m package offer from PL rivals

Stoke City are reportedly ready to offer big money to try and prise Wayne Rooney away from Man Utd in an ambitious move from the Potters.

The 31-year-old has found regular playing time hard to come by under Jose Mourinho this season, with the indications suggesting that the Portuguese tactician is moving in a different direction and will consider other options.

In turn, Rooney continues to be linked with an exit from Old Trafford, but few would have expected to be discussing a potential offer from Stoke with The Mirror noting that they are ready to assemble a staggering £45m package deal to sign the England international.

It’s claimed that with the backing of the sponsors, Bet365, Mark Hughes is ready to call on the deep pockets at the club to complete their most ambitious transfer yet as they look to convince Rooney to stay in England rather than head to the USA or China, as has been touted in recent months.

Nevertheless, there are a couple of problems with such a move. Firstly, it’s added in the report that Rooney has insisted that he won’t play for another Premier League outfit other than Man Utd or Everton. Further, his current £300,000-a-week wages will surely be an issue as he won’t want to see his salary significantly reduced in the latter stages of his career.

It’s added that United would hold out for a transfer fee of £20m, the same as they would demand from a club in the Chinese Super League, and so there are certainly obstacles that Stoke will have to overcome even if they do have the financial clout from Bet365 to make a bid.

What is relatively clear though is that Rooney is likely to be moving on this summer. Having achieved everything he possibly can at United, coupled with having now established himself as the club’s all-time record goalscorer, it seems like a natural end to his time at Old Trafford.