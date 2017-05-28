Pep Guardiola to complete shock U-turn by giving Man City ace second chance

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to bow to pressure from the club’s hierarchy over Joe Hart and perform a U-turn on his future.

Hart has been on a season-long loan deal at Torino this year, where he has suffered with indifferent form, but will return to Manchester after this weekend.

It comes after he was snubbed by Guardiola following the Spanish tactician’s appointment last summer, and it ultimately looked very bleak for the England international in term of his chances of having a future at the Etihad.

However, according to The Sun, it looks like he could be given another chance as City’s owners don’t want to sell him, and specifically not to a Premier League rival, with the likes of Liverpool previously paired with an interest by the English media.

It’s added that Guardiola is already looking at long-term replacements with Benfica shot-stopper Ederson high on his transfer shortlist this summer, but he could be forced to reconsider his handling of Hart’s situation.

Claudio Bravo has struggled badly in his first season in England and won’t be the long-term solution between the posts, while Willy Caballero looks set to be released at the end of the season when his contract expires.

In turn, a goalkeeper is very much on the agenda at City, but it will be down to Guardiola to either complete a stunning U-turn on Hart and bring him back into the equation, or defy reported pressure from the boardroom and supporters and sign another ‘keeper to leave Hart looking for a move elsewhere.