Piers Morgan shockingly ends his Wenger out campaign after Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph

Piers Morgan has always had a lot to say about Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in recent times, incessantly calling for him to leave the Gunners at the end of the season.

However, it appears as though he may well have admitted defeat in his campaign to get the Frenchman to leave the club as he conceded on Twitter that he’s had enough of passionately pushing for a losing battle.

Arsenal won the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, ending what has been a poor season on a positive note with a top performance.

Many now expect Wenger to sign a new deal with his current contract expiring this summer though, and it looks as though Morgan will give up arguing that change is needed when he knows it’s inevitable that Wenger will stay.

Further, with so many Arsenal fans on his timeline seemingly supporting the French tactician, it seems that even though he believes Wenger should leave on a high after winning another trophy, he believes that it doesn’t matter what discontented supporters want anymore.

It’s unlikely to be too long before Wenger reveals his intentions, but whether you agree or not, Morgan has been silenced for now…

Wenger will now sign a new contract & I now accept Arsenal fans don't agree with me that this is wrong. You win, Arsene. I give up. pic.twitter.com/RYG4GTD7Su — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 27, 2017

I think it's been a shambles but most Arsenal fans don't agree & I'm bored of arguing about it. #WengerIN https://t.co/2LuKiNAxLi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 27, 2017