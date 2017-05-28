Tottenham in £22m transfer battle with PL rivals over top defensive target

Tottenham and Everton are reportedly battling it out over the signing of £22m-rated Hull City defender Harry Maguire as both clubs eye defensive reinforcements.

Following Hull’s relegation from the Premier League and with Marco Silva having already left for pastures new, the future will be a concern for the club as top sides swarm for their best players.

One of the top performers for them last season was Maguire, with the 24-year-old standing out due to his defensive qualities and ability to build play from the back with his impressive distribution.

According to The Mirror, both Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman rate him highly, and that could spark a £22m transfer war between the pair as they look to make a key signing in defence.

It comes amid suggestions that both Spurs and Everton are likely to be looking for another defensive ace for differing reasons. Kevin Wimmer’s lack of progress since his arrival two years ago is a concern, while the Toffees look set to admit defeat in their pursuit of Michael Keane.

Nevertheless, it remains a tough choice as although Tottenham can offer Champions League football, will he be content with potentially sitting behind Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld in the pecking order?

The Mirror add that Maguire has essentially decided to leave Hull this summer after previously insisting that he wouldn’t make a call on his future until after the season.

With the Tigers heading down to the Championship, he won’t want to drop back down again and his talent deserves a place in the Premier League, Now, it’s just a case of whether or not Tottenham can fend off Everton and snap him up to bolster their squad.