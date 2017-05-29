Antonio Conte given monster £200m Chelsea transfer kitty, three marquee signings eyed

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will reportedly be given a sensational £200m transfer war chest to strengthen his squad this summer.

The Italian tactician delivered a Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, although the campaign ended in disappointment following their FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

Nevertheless, with the return of Champions League football next season, Conte will be given the backing of the club to go out and bolster his squad where possible, with The Telegraph claiming that he’ll have £200m at his disposal to bring in key signings.

Handily, the report goes on to suggest that there is a three-man shortlist in place of top targets, with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on the Chelsea agenda.

That’s essentially strengthening the backbone of the team, but that isn’t where the buying will stop, as the report goes on to add that a wing-back, back-up goalkeeper and winger are also on the shopping list as Conte looks to thoroughly stamp his mark on the squad.

Whether Diego Costa stays or goes, Conte will need another option up top and Lukaku certainly fits the bill, while in midfield he’s had to be over reliant on N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas this season. As a result, he will undoubtedly need more options there with Bakayoko ticking the box after an influential season at Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

With John Terry moving on, coupled with question marks over some of the depth players in the backline, Van Dijk would be another sensible signing and so there really is a lot to be happy about with this reported list of targets for Chelsea supporters.

Time will tell if Conte is able to bring them all in, but it sounds as though Roman Abramovich is getting behind his manager and backing him financially to go out and buy what he needs.