Arsenal on verge of making Wenger announcement, key demand made

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly set to win his boardroom battle with the club and will stay with the Gunners beyond this summer.

The 67-year-old lifted his seventh FA Cup trophy at the weekend, ending what was a disappointing campaign on a positive note.

Whether it’s enough to silence his detractors moving forward is unlikely, but ultimately they may well be given no say in his future as it looks as though he’ll be extending.

Wenger’s contract expires this summer and his future has been a hot topic for debate all season, but according to The Sun, after holding ‘positive talks’ with Stan Kroenke on Saturday, it looks as though he will have his future confirmed on Monday.

A key aspect of talks though were that he would receive the full backing of the board, and provided he receives that moving forward, then there doesn’t seem to be too much standing in the way of the veteran tactician remaining at the Emirates for a little longer.

While the benefits of keeping Wenger on are obvious, it doesn’t hide the fact that they failed to qualify for the Champions League this season and fell way short in the Premier League title race.

Winning the FA Cup is a great achievement and a great day out for the supporters, but for a club like Arsenal, it’s surely not enough.

In turn, in the event that he does stay in north London, fans will be hoping that Wenger makes significant signings this summer to strengthen the squad and ensure that they can make a real push for the title next season while also taking the Europa League seriously as it’s ultimately a great opportunity to win a European trophy.