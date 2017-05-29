Chelsea told to pay £48m for Serie A ace, ready to battle Man Utd for signing

Chelsea will reportedly have to pay £48m to prise Ivan Perisic away from Inter this summer, while Manchester United have also been linked with a swoop.

The 28-year-old seems to be a popular figure heading into the summer, having scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri this past season.

In fairness, there’s much to admire about his game in terms of his versatility, pace, movement, work ethic and eye for goal, and so it’s no real surprise that he is attracting interest.

According to The Daily Mail, Inter have told Chelsea to stump up £48m for the Croatian international, which surprisingly is more than the figure quoted by reports in terms of what United would have to pay for him.

In turn, it remains to be seen which report is more accurate and whether or not it’s Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte in pole position to sign Perisic when the transfer window opens.

Both men will undoubtedly be in the market for reinforcements as they both prepare their respective squads for a return to the Champions League next season, and as a result it could be Inter who gain the most as a bidding war could very well play out in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, it’s still a lot of money for a 28-year-old who hasn’t really established himself as a leading star in a team for a consistent period of time, and there is certainly an argument that the money would be better spent elsewhere.

However, it looks as though both Chelsea and Man Utd are keen on him, and the race is on to determine who snaps him up this summer.