Huddersfield v Reading Live Stream – Watch Championship Playoff Final from Wembley

Its one of the biggest matches in the English Football League as Reading and Huddersfield do battle in the playoff final later this afternoon (KO 15:00).

The match which embodies the phrase ‘last chance saloon’ is back once again, this time with Huddersfield Town and Reading facing off against each other as the playoff final is set to encapsulate English football this Monday afternoon.

With the 46 game season and a playoff semi-final victory all now coming down to one final game, tensions and nerves are set to run high for both fans and players of the two clubs and all concerned as it comes down to this final 90 minutes.

Its one of the richest prizes in football, especially with a £170m windfall for winner and almost £300m if they survive a second season and is one for players to stand up and be counted.

Who will be battling it out in a bid to secure promotion to English footballs top flight next season, to play alongside the likes of newly promoted Brighton, Newcastle, Manchester Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea?

Reading v Huddersfield Form Guide

Looking at the two semi-final matches, Reading seemed to qualify much easier against arguably one of the favourites to win the playoffs in their victory over an inform Fulham side.

Fulham had placed sixth in the table but come the end of the season they had really found a purple patch of form and were tipped by many, including punters and fans to go all the way.

In the run up to the playoffs they had beaten the likes of Norwich City, Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday, and many were expecting them to put up a good fight against Reading.

However, whilst Reading qualified with relative ease, having accumulated some daylight over the two legs, Huddersfield Town had a much scrappier time of it, having beaten Sheffield Wednesday on penalties despite two legs of football.

In this sense, spirits will be high in the Huddersfield Town camp and they will surely make plenty of noise having sold out their 39,000 allocation.

Reading have certainly made the bigger statement when we look at the two finalists, and with the team also having finished in an agonising third in the table the Royals should be tough to beat today.

Whether Jaap Stam and co. can carry this out, or whether the illustrious David Wagner and his side can cause somewhat of an upset remains to be seen, but it should be a relatively close fought game, particularly with what is at stake.

What are the odds on Huddersfield vs Reading?

Surprisingly, the bookmakers make Huddersfield favourites for the game at odds of around 11/8, while Reading can be backed at 11/4 – the draw is available at 11/5.

With both these sides having beaten each other in the league this season (both by the scoreline of 1-0) we could be set for another nervy and tight affair at Wembley today, and goals may be hard to come by.

Reading to win 1-0 in the correct score market at 9/1 offers significant appeal, whilst Huddersfield can be backed at 5/1 in the same market.

Likewise the Reading win/under 1/5 goals at 7/1 looks a price dripping in value.

In the goalscorer markets, Reading’s French striker Yann Kermorgant has been the shining light up front, weighing in with 19 goals already this season and at odds of 7/1 to find the net first today, he will surely be a popular punt in the first goalscorer markets.

For Huddersfield, Elias Kachunga has smashed 13 goals in 47 appearances – he is 5/1 to break the deadlock first.

What are we backing?

Despite Reading having a miserable time of it in recent playoff history – the Royals have never won a playoff final in their history – their last defeat coming in a 4-2 loss to Swansea in 2011, Jaap Stam’s side could prove to be the value today.

This should be a low scoring affair, if we consider recent head to head’s, but in Yann Kermorgant Reading could just pip it.

Reading to win and under 2.5 goals in the match at 5/1 looks a very backable bet, considering the goal scoring fortunes of these two sides, and that price looks well worthy of our support.

Whatever the result, it should be another exhilarating and nerve jangling playoff final at Wembley.

