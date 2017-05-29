Jose Mourinho to lose out to Man City for second time, target rubbishes rumour

After missing out on Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva to Manchester City, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could be set for a case of deja vu.

As reported by BBC Sport, City splashed out £43m on the 22-year-old last week, and it looks as though that will merely be the first of many new faces at the club this summer.

Next on the shopping list it seems is Mendy, who was a pivotal part of Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning success this past season and like Silva at 22, he has his whole career ahead of him and will only improve further.

It’s a shame on one hand for Monaco that they look as though they will lose key figures in this successful squad, but they will undoubtedly reinvest the money and look to go again.

As for City, Guardiola will need to address his full-back problems having released the likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna last week, and it appears as though Mendy will be the solution on the left side if he can wrap up a deal.

The Express claim that City are confident that they can beat United to his signing, with Mourinho also linked with an interest in Silva. Missing out on two key signings to their bitter city rivals will not go down well at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, Barcelona and Liverpool are also mentioned as interested parties and so it remains to be seen what happens with Mendy’s future in the coming months.

He seems to be relaxed about the whole situation though, as he dismissed speculation that he had flown to Manchester by posting a video of himself on his bike in Paris, as seen below.

In turn, it doesn’t look as though there will be any imminent news on his future, but City are seemingly pushing to get their top targets in quickly.