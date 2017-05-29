Liverpool turn transfer tables on Barcelona as Klopp goes after first-team star

Liverpool are reportedly in a transfer battle with Roma over the possible signing of Barcelona midfielder Rafinha this summer.

Gerard Romero, who works for a local Catalan radio station, has revealed the surprising transfer news that the Reds are chasing the 24-year-old, as seen in the tweet below.

Rafinha is currently sidelined after suffering a meniscus injury and isn’t expected to be back in action until deep into pre-season at the start of August.

However, he did impress this season with seven goals and five assists in 28 appearances in all competitions, but his future is seemingly clouded in doubt as the new Barcelona coach may well opt to make changes.

As for Liverpool, it makes a change from the usual stream of speculation linking one of their best players in Philippe Coutinho with a move to the Nou Camp, with ESPN FC noting how Brazil coach Tite recently got involved in the situation.

Instead, it’s Liverpool linked with a swoop for a Barca player, albeit not quite on the same level, but a top player nevertheless as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season and his side’s return to the Champions League.

Time will tell if Klopp is able to prise the Brazilian ace away from Barca, but Liverpool fans will undoubtedly just be relieved that there is a change in direction rather than the usual Coutinho rumours. It may be short-lived though if the next update is that a swap deal is proposed.

However, Romero also notes that Roma are keen on Rafinha too, and so there is certainly stiff competition for the Reds this summer if they are indeed keen on the midfield ace.