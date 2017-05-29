Man Utd ready to pounce if La Liga superstar is snubbed in season finale

Man Utd are reportedly ready to swoop for Gareth Bale if Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane opts against starting him in the Champions League final.

The Welshman is said to have recovered from injury and will be available for selection for the showdown in Cardiff on Saturday night, and he will be desperate to feature in the clash in his hometown.

However, given Isco’s recent form during his absence, Zidane has a major selection headache, albeit a good one to have, although there could be serious repercussions if he snubs Bale.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bale would ‘feel betrayed’ if he doesn’t start the game, and that could have major consequences for his future with Man Utd noted in the report as being aware of the situation and keen to swoop in the event that he wants to leave the Bernabeu.

It’s added that Florentino Perez has no intention to let him go ahead of the presidential election this summer, and so it won’t be straight forward for the Red Devils, and neither will it be cheap if they do convince Madrid to sell.

With Jose Mourinho determined to spend big again this summer though to strengthen his squad and ensure that they’re competitive in the Premier League and Champions League next season, a signing like Bale would be a real statement of intent.

Mundo Deportivo note that James Rodriguez has already got a verbal agreement with the English giants, but if Bale becomes available, then perhaps they’ll have to rethink their strategy this summer.