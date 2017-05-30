Arsenal misfit set for £17.5m exit just 12 months after arrival

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly set to complete a return to Spain this summer, with Sevilla and Deportivo eyeing a £17.5m swoop.

The 28-year-old has struggled to settle at the Emirates this past season, which hasn’t always been his fault as many have blamed Arsene Wenger for not giving him more opportunities.

Albeit mostly against inferior opposition, Perez has scored eight goals and provided six goals in 22 appearances in all competitions, as he has shown glimpses of his quality when given a chance.

However, according to AS, as reported by The Sun, both Sevilla and former club Deportivo are expected to give him the option of returning to Spain this summer, with the Spaniard likely to attract a bid of around £17.5m.

Looking ahead, with Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order up front, along with the likes of Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi on the flanks, it’s unlikely that his situation will improve next season if he opts to stay.

That’s not considering the possibility that Wenger will strengthen his squad further too, and so the best solution for all parties it seems is that he moves on.

It remains to be seen whether or not a fee can be agreed upon though, but it would seem logical to move Perez on, use the funds to strengthen the squad and make space for possible new arrivals who will have a more prominent role.