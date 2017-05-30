Arsene Wenger D-Day has finally arrived, crucial Arsenal board meeting set

The day has finally come where Arsenal supporters are expected to get a clearer picture over the future of manager Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman has been at the club for over 20 years, and for the most part he has had the backing of the supporters through good and bad times.

However, in recent years, the mood has changed at the Emirates as a consistent inability to compete for major honours has left many questioning whether or not he’s the right man for the job still.

After a disappointing Premier League campaign in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League, there was a temporary lift as they defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

Unfortunately for Wenger though, that won’t be seen as enough by many and as reported by Sky Sports, a decision is likely to be made at a crucial club board meeting on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old’s current contract expires this summer, but it has yet to be officially confirmed whether or not he’ll stay on or be replaced and a decision will be required as soon as possible.

In truth, aside from a couple of really problematic weeks a month or so ago, the general consensus has been that Wenger will pen a new deal. Heading into the meeting it seems as though that is still the feeling amongst fans, and so it’s likely that the decision will massively split opinion moving forward.

Perhaps some would accept Wenger staying but with real changes being made at the club. Whether that’s in the form of a sporting director or significant signings to bolster the squad, something has to happen at Arsenal if Wenger does indeed extend his stay.