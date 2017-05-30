BBC journalist reveals Wenger has verbal agreement on new Arsenal deal, announcement imminent

Arsene Wenger reportedly has a verbal agreement in place over a new Arsenal deal which is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

With his current contract expiring next month, the 67-year-old’s future has been a hot topic for discussion for months.

Having been the subject of fierce criticism and abuse from some sections of supporters in recent months, it has been a tough season for the Gunners and Wenger, with their inability to qualify for the Champions League a real setback.

While they may have ended on a positive note with the FA Cup final win over Chelsea, there were still question marks over whether or not that would result in Wenger staying.

According to BBC journalist David Ornstein, the Frenchman is staying. As seen in the tweet below, it’s suggested that Wenger has a verbal agreement in place with the club and will extend for a further two years.

In addition, it’s widely expected that it will be rubber-stamped at the club’s board meeting on Tuesday, before an official announcement arrives on Wednesday.

Wenger verbally agreed new 2yr contract with Kroenke at yesterday's meeting. Will be rubber-stamped by board today & announced tomorrow #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) May 30, 2017

It will undoubtedly split opinion, but the key now is whether or not Wenger is willing to change the structure at the club, make significant signings this summer and help put together a proper succession plan for two years time.

If that criteria is met, then perhaps the anger that has built up over the years could subside slightly heading into next season. However, that’s a lot to ask for and so it remains to be seen whether or not it comes to fruition.