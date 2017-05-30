Tottenham fans won’t be impressed with flop slating Pochettino, demanding answers

While he’s not one of the more popular Tottenham players as it is, having a go at Mauricio Pochettino isn’t going to grow Moussa Sissoko’s fanbase any time soon.

The 27-year-old didn’t have the greatest of seasons at White Hart Lane this past year, making 34 appearances for Spurs as he failed to score a single goal while creating just four assists.

Given that Tottenham splashed out £30m on him last summer, as per BBC Sport, it wasn’t quite the return on their investment that they were hoping for.

To make matters worse, it sounds like the French international is getting agitated with Pochettino for not offering him more clarity over his future as he seeks answers over whether or not he remains a part of his plans moving forward.

Many Tottenham fans are probably hoping that he’s sent packing this summer, but it remains to be seen whether or not he sticks around to act as depth with Spurs pushing to compete on various fronts.

“I would like him to communicate better. I want a completely honest conversation to see what they plan to do, what they are seeing in terms of my future. From that moment on, everything will be clearer in my head.” he told L’Equipe, as reported by GFNF.

“If the manager is no longer counting on me, if he thinks that other players are better, then he should say it. The idea is to be clear very early to allow, if I need to leave, for my agent to do good work.”

On the other side of it, it’s a fair question to ask by Sissoko. It hasn’t worked for him at Tottenham, so as soon as the club give him an indication he’s not needed, both parties can move on and find a solution.

Given that the season has just finished though and assessments will probably made over the next month or so, he probably shouldn’t hold his breath for an imminent answer.