Two Chelsea transfers officially confirmed by new clubs, personal terms agreed, players will move on July 1

Two Chelsea players agreed summer transfers away from Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will officially become Bournemouth’s no.1 in just over one month, after the Cherries confirmed that they have agreed a deal to sign the 29-year-old on a “long-term” contract.

“Asmir is an outstanding goalkeeper who has proved himself capable of performing at the highest level over a number of years,” Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told afcb.co.uk.

Earlier in the day, LiverpoolFC.com announced that teenage Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke had agreed personal terms ahead of a move to Anfield.

Nineteen-year-old Solanke is out of contract at the end of June, but Liverpool will still need to pay Chelsea compensation due to the England U21 star’s age.

Although both deals are now sure things, as the transfer window is still closed, they will not be formally complete until July 1.

Solanke has only made one senior appearance for Chelsea, but he was still considered one of the Blues’ hottest prospects.

He picked up the Golden Boot with 12 goals as Chelsea won the UEFA Youth League in 2015.

Solanke also won back-to-back FA Youth Cups as part of Chelsea’s exciting junior side.