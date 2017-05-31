Chelsea identify new no.2 after selling Begovic to Bournemouth

Chelsea’s recent decision to allow Asmir Begovic to move south to Bournemouth has left the Blues needing to find a new no.2 goalkeeper.

According to The Sun, 34-year-old Portuguese stopper Eduardo will remain at Stamford Bridge next season, but will not be promoted from his role as third choice between the sticks.

The same newspaper report that Chelsea have identified PSG’s Alphonse Areola as the man they want to replace Begovic, who started 17 Premier League games during his two seasons with the Blues.

Areola featured in 22 games for PSG last season, starting seven Champions League matches, including home and away against Arsenal.

The 24-year-old is behind German Kevin Trapp in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes and would similarly find Thibaut Courtois in front of him were he to move to Chelsea.

However, with age on his side, Areola could conceivably become Chelsea’s no.1 in the future, after serving his apprenticeship under Courtois, who could eventually move on.

