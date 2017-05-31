Jeremy Corbyn responds to Arsene Wenger contract signing as Labour leaders blasts negative Arsenal fans, i.e. WOB

Wannabe prime minister Jeremy Corbyn has taken a break from his political campaigning to share his thoughts on Arsene Wenger signing a new two-year contract as Arsenal manager.

Frenchman Wenger put pen to paper on his new deal on Wednesday, ending months of speculation.

Corbyn, who is taking on ‘strong and stable’ Conservative battle-axe Theresa May in a bid to move into No.10 Downing Street on June 8, is a life-long Gooner.

The 68-year-old is a big fan of Wenger and is not impressed with Gunners fans – such as the WOB (Wenger Out Brigade) – who openly protest against the boss, who has won more FA Cups than any other manager ever.

As well as respecting Wenger’s achievements as a manager, Corbyn revealed that the Arsenal boss is also a lovely bloke.

Corbyn was quoted by Sky Sports as saying: “My boys and some other kids had been playing football in the park and, as we are going home, we see Wenger walking to the stadium carrying a box. The kids said: ‘Look, Arsene Wenger, Arsene Wenger’. And so we stopped and he put the box to hand and he just chatted to them about football. This is a man who is human.

“I think you have to add up his achievements: the league wins, the Cup wins, the 20 years in the Champions League. I think he is the guy who has brought the club forward to a world status and we should recognise that.

“I get really fed up with these people: Arsenal concede a corner in the first five minutes of a game and somebody says: ‘Wenger out! Wenger out!’ Hang out a minute, it’s a corner, it’s five minutes into the game, get over it.”

Theresa May, who has refused to confront Corbyn in multiple televised debates, has not yet made it known where she stands on Wenger or the WOB.