New contract to take Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal earnings beyond £100m, but he’s not highest-paid Premier League manager

Arsene Wenger will have earned more than £100m as Arsenal manager should he see out the new two-year contract he signed on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail claim that his new deal has seen his annual salary rise to £8m, meaning it will bank him £16m in total.

According to the Daily Mail, Wenger signed a three-year extension worth £7.5m per year in 2014, after being on £5m a year from 2007 and then £6m from 2010.

The newspaper adds that Wenger’s first Arsenal contract, signed when he took over in 1996, earned him just £500,000 annually, but his salary was boosted up to £1.2m in 1998, £2m in 2001 and then £2.5m in 2004 when he celebrated the success of his Invincibles side.

Wenger’s new contract means his current weekly wage is almost £154,000 per week and over £666,666 per month.

He is not the highest earning football manager in London though, with the Daily Star reporting that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is on £210,000 per week – nearly £11m per year.

The Daily Star claim Jurgen Klopp is on £221,000 wages at Liverpool, while the same publication quotes Jose Mourinho’s Man United earnings at £312,500 a week.