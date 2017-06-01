33-goal, £72m pair demand £700k per week in Arsenal talks

Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger contract saga was brought to an end earlier this week when the Gunners manager signed a new two-year deal.

However, the North London club still have two more club icons who need to be nailed down with fresh contracts.

The problem is that star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, who cost £42m and £30m when they joined in 2013 and 2014 respectively, are each holding out for £350,000 per week in wages, according to The Mirror.

Both players have just over 12 months left to run on their existing contracts, leaving them in powerful negotiating positions with the club, who run the risk of losing them on free transfers next summer if no new terms can be agreed.

The Mirror claim that Ozil has been offered a weekly pay-rise from £140,000 to £280,000, but the German is demanding an extra £70,000.

Alexis is currently on £140,000 per week too, per The Mirror, who suggest that the two players have joined forces to make sure they both get huge salaries at the Emirates Stadium.

The newspaper state that 28-year-old duo are keeping a close eye on each other’s contract talks.

Alexis and Ozil were both among Arsenal’s leading scorers this season, netting 24 and nine Premier League goals respectively.