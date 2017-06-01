Man City summer spend to exceed £128m as 3rd signing eyed for £50m+, Chelsea & LFC target to be offered £46.8m in wages

After finishing a whopping 15 points behind Premier League champions Chelsea this season, Manchester City are getting very busy in the transfer market this summer as they plot a serious title bid next term.

City’s latest potential acquisition, Virgil van Dijk, is reportedly also wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool, so the Southampton centre-back could play a big role in the title race before the season even starts.

Chelsea had believed that they were leading the race to sign the 25-year-old Dutchman, according to The Times, but the same newspaper is now reporting that City hope to beat the Blues and fellow admirers Liverpool by putting together a deal worth £100m.

The Times claim that City are ready to pay Southampton more than £50m, which would see their summer spending move beyond £128m, following the £43.6m acquisition of Bernardo Silva from Monaco and the imminent £34.7m signing of goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica.

It is also reported by The Times that City intend to give Van Dijk a pay-rise of nearly 300% by offering a weekly wage of £180,000, which would be worth £46.8m over five years.